Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Position Increased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Teladoc Health worth $58,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cota Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC now owns 162,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,472,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 336,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,206,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $157.05 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.27.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $4,635,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,434,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,585 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.24.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

