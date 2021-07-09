Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health accounts for approximately 4.7% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Teladoc Health worth $19,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,368 shares of company stock worth $10,000,585. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,133. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.27. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.24.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

