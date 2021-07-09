Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of research firms recently commented on ERIC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. SEB Equity Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

