Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,728,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,420 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Telefónica by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 10.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telefónica by 8.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 65,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEF opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4478 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEF. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

