Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,230,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Telefónica worth $19,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 16.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 27,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Telefónica stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $5.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.4478 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

