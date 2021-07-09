Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 49,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.86% of Tellurian worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TELL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,876,000 after buying an additional 2,136,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 184.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 1,164,665 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 1,736.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,023,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 967,613 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tellurian by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 885,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 564,959 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 535,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TELL. DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.02.

TELL stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.66.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,643.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

