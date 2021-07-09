Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Jefferson V. Wright Sells 45,000 Shares

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 45,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,401,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,414. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 770.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.14.

Get Telos alerts:

TLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Telos by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Telos by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.