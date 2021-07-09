Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $34.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s current price.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

LEVI traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.91. 77,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 9,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $260,111.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 99,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $3,013,115.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,199.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 661,679 shares of company stock valued at $18,915,672. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,588 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,349 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $160,383,000 after buying an additional 1,865,839 shares during the period. 17.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

