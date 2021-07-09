TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 799,378 shares during the period. TELUS accounts for about 3.1% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in TELUS were worth $9,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,509,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 1,128.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,861,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,962,000 after buying an additional 3,547,171 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in TELUS by 106.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 17,686 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in TELUS by 95.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,426,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $187,743,000 after buying an additional 4,613,697 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in TELUS by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 280,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. 51.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.39. 10,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,208. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.23%.

TU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

