TEMCO (TEMCO) Achieves Market Cap of $14.35 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $14.35 million and $321,151.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00046810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00122362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00163624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,024.88 or 1.00136952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.28 or 0.00951425 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars.

