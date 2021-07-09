Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.39% from the company’s current price.
TS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.
Shares of TS traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.31. 16,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,471. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $24.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1,038.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tenaris
Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
