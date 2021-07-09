Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.39% from the company’s current price.

TS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Shares of TS traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.31. 16,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,471. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1,038.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.