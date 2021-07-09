Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 94.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TME. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.03.

Shares of NYSE TME traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 614,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,038,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $8,350,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $3,074,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $60,008,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $2,479,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

