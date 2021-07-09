TENT (TENT) Price Down 13.4% This Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 9th. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TENT has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. TENT has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $253,167.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.48 or 0.00335119 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00135943 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00183101 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002275 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 605% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003371 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 36,841,140 coins and its circulating supply is 36,764,048 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

