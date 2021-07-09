TenX Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. TenX has a total market capitalization of $10.86 million and $1.03 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TenX has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TenX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0529 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00054525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.77 or 0.00892040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005285 BTC.

TenX Profile

PAY is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

