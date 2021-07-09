Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Shares of Terra Tech Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRTC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.44. Terra Tech shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 652,162 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26.

Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Terra Tech had a negative net margin of 161.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter.

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. It offers cannabis-infused baked goods, chocolates, and candies; cannabis-infused topical products, such as lotions, massage oils and balms; clones of marijuana plants; flowers and concentrates; oils, waxes, hash, shatters, and clears under the IVXX brand name; and cartridges, vape pens, and wax products.

