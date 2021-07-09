Terracoin Price Tops $0.0168 on Top Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $384,892.60 and $180.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,506.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.18 or 0.01498754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.65 or 0.00410828 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00082834 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000193 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

