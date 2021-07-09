TerraKRW (KRT) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $38.05 million and $704.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00046333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00121677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00162694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,053.70 or 1.00250363 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.17 or 0.00948432 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,967,668,695 coins and its circulating supply is 43,966,939,587 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

