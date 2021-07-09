Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s Largest Position

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,551,555 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 528,515 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 5.6% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.16% of Tesla worth $1,036,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $413,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256,694 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,925 shares of company stock valued at $69,658,602. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $651.51. The stock had a trading volume of 242,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,350,602. The stock has a market cap of $627.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.81, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $629.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.26 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

