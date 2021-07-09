TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.37. TESSCO Technologies shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 4,793,667 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $60.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.25 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 77,867 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

