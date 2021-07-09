TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,959 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of TETRA Technologies worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 181.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 92,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 59,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 264,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 48,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano purchased 15,000 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 408,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,625.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTI opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $486.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 3.20. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

