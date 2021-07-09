Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Lowered by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.6% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.97.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $190.17. The company had a trading volume of 55,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

