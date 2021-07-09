Tharisa (LON:THS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Tharisa stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 130 ($1.70). 427,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,172. Tharisa has a 52-week low of GBX 64.35 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 156 ($2.04). The company has a market capitalization of £349.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 139.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

