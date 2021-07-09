The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$78.58. The Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$77.93, with a volume of 2,823,817 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective (up previously from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.53.

The company has a market cap of C$94.60 billion and a PE ratio of 12.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

