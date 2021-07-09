The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,359,000 after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,433,000 after acquiring an additional 192,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,708,000 after acquiring an additional 53,787 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total transaction of $2,752,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $41,922,975 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,280.53.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $964.73 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $583.97 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,049.75.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

