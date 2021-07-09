The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Cut to $1,074.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,280.00 to $1,074.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAM. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,266.80.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $964.73 on Friday. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $583.97 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,049.75.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $41,922,975 in the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.