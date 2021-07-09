The ChampCoin (TCC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $219,623.00

The ChampCoin (CURRENCY:TCC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, The ChampCoin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. The ChampCoin has a market cap of $463,997.65 and $219,623.00 worth of The ChampCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The ChampCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.62 or 0.00228863 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001391 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.13 or 0.00806906 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000085 BTC.

The ChampCoin Profile

The ChampCoin (CRYPTO:TCC) is a coin. The ChampCoin’s total supply is 198,824,132 coins and its circulating supply is 175,749,859 coins. The ChampCoin’s official Twitter account is @tcccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The ChampCoin is tccworld.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TCC is a decentralized cryptocurrency where all transactions and mined coins are recorded on TCC blockchain. Tailored for future-proof mass transactions. TCC blockchain is powerful enough to perform more transactions than global credit card providers. TCC uses one of the most advanced technologies. “

