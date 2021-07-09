The Charles Schwab Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.86.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,177,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,499,306 shares of company stock valued at $105,517,115. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

