The Charles Schwab (SCHW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Charles Schwab to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SCHW opened at $67.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.36. The company has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $76.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,177,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,043,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,499,306 shares of company stock valued at $105,517,115. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

