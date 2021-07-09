The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.98

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.98 and last traded at $70.86, with a volume of 4925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.28.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.95.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.52. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 103.78 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $81,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

