The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €295.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €256.87 ($302.20).

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded down €5.75 ($6.76) during trading on Friday, hitting €200.50 ($235.88). The company had a trading volume of 1,890,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.00. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €219.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

