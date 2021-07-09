The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 58,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 48.3% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.65.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $318.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.35 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

