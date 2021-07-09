The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 132,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,311,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 19.5% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 24.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 321,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $98,225,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $2.93 on Friday, reaching $321.47. 77,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.35 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

