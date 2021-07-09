The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38,932 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after buying an additional 44,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.20.

NYSE:SJM traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $102.87 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

