The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.77% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $20,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 28.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 28,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at $581,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at $562,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

BATRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

