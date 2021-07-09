The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $17.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The Macerich has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $25.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.29.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Macerich will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth $1,233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,376,000 after buying an additional 148,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

