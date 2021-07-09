The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,669,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.97% of The Mosaic worth $115,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 528.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MOS opened at $30.75 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.85.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

