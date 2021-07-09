The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.52% of The Pennant Group worth $19,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,162,000 after purchasing an additional 210,964 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $40.18 on Friday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $69.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.35 and a beta of 2.64.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,843,135.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,816 shares of company stock worth $3,093,893 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

