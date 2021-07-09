The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 8,629.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,855 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.16% of The RealReal worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,916,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,265,000 after buying an additional 232,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The RealReal by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,950,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,762,000 after purchasing an additional 294,332 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in The RealReal by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,717,000 after purchasing an additional 587,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The RealReal by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,051,000 after purchasing an additional 121,770 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,899,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $81,458.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $165,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,444 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,244 shares of company stock worth $2,164,027 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.15. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

