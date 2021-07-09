The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Upgraded to Reduce at AlphaValue

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was upgraded by research analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SWGAY stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

