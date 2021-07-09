The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620,958 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of The TJX Companies worth $927,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.11. 134,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,251,167. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.18 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.