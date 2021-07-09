The Transfer Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $917,970.00 (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and $917,970.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for about $11.01 or 0.00032965 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00032626 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000092 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,079,886 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

