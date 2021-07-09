The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,379,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 224,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 122,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 80,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 53,638 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Shares of WMB opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

