The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) vs. Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Head-To-Head Contrast

The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) and Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get The Ziegler Companies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Ziegler Companies and Associated Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Ziegler Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Associated Capital Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Associated Capital Group has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.84%. Given Associated Capital Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Associated Capital Group is more favorable than The Ziegler Companies.

Risk and Volatility

The Ziegler Companies has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Capital Group has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Ziegler Companies and Associated Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A Associated Capital Group 570.28% 12.58% 10.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Ziegler Companies and Associated Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Associated Capital Group $18.98 million 43.79 $18.82 million N/A N/A

Associated Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Ziegler Companies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Associated Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of The Ziegler Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.4% of Associated Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Associated Capital Group beats The Ziegler Companies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Ziegler Companies

Ziegler Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services for the healthcare, senior living, religion, and education sectors. It operates through the following segments: Institutional, Wealth Management, and Corporate. The Institutional segment consists of investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, fixed income institutional sales and trading, private placement, and financial services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial products and financial planning services through its retail branch distribution network. The Corporate segment includes company’s proprietary investing and financing activities. The company was founded by Ben Ziegler in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for The Ziegler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ziegler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.