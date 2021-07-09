Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.85 billion and $136.27 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00036880 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00267527 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00037333 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00012997 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $963.69 or 0.02854142 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

