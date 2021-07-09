Thingschain (TIC) Hits Market Cap of $41,878.13

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. Thingschain has a market cap of $41,878.13 and approximately $194.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,857.39 or 0.99924631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039328 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007294 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00057372 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000907 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.