Thisoption (TONS) Market Cap Hits $2.04 Million

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $874,750.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thisoption has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thisoption alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00046660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00122353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00163540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,145.20 or 1.00165003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.47 or 0.00951846 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thisoption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thisoption and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.