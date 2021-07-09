ThreeFold (TFT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14,474.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. ThreeFold has a market cap of $5.29 million and $14,474.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00046308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00121359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00163983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,414.13 or 1.00031977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.22 or 0.00955652 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

