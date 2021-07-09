Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.22% of AutoZone worth $69,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,537.48 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,554.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,456.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

