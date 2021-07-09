Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC Takes $5.89 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,000. Facebook comprises 5.4% of Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.15. 304,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,170,698. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.90 and a 52-week high of $358.79. The company has a market capitalization of $987.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $20,699,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,336,870 shares of company stock worth $757,747,408. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FB shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

