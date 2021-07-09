Titan Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $100.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 117% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 75.6% higher against the dollar. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $11.34 million and $100.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006779 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000133 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000070 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

